Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 48.5%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

