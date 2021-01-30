Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Declines By 50.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of IHLDY stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Imperial Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

