Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rises By 151.6%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 40,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,153. inTEST has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 382.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,673.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,356.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

