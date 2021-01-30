Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Declines By 52.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.
