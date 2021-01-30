Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Declines By 52.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

