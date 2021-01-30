Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Decreases By 51.7%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDTY opened at $0.29 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Ipsidy Company Profile
