Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Decreases By 51.7%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY opened at $0.29 on Friday. Ipsidy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.