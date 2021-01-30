Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 59.7%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

