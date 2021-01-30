Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Drops By 51.3%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Kemira Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

