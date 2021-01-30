Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Grows By 103.6%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 67,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,619. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
