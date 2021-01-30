Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declines By 50.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCRAA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 0.57. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.