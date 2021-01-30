Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Drops By 61.9%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MRPRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$9.19 during trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.