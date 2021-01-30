Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 50.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.72.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.