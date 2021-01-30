Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Drops By 50.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

