Short Interest in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Declines By 50.6%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MKGI opened at $2.25 on Friday. Monaker Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Monaker Group worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

