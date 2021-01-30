Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 176.7%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $202.53 on Friday. Nitori has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $225.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40.
About Nitori
