Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Grows By 96.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 84,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,215. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSRXF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.