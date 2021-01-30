Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Expands By 93.8%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 149,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

