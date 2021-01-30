Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Drops By 55.9%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NPV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 25,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

