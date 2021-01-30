Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Expands By 94.9%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 666.5 days.
Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $$50.65 during trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58.
About Otsuka
