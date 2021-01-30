Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Expands By 94.9%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 666.5 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock remained flat at $$50.65 during trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

