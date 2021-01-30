Short Interest in Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Decreases By 61.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKKFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 503,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

