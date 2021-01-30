Short Interest in Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Decreases By 61.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PKKFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 503,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
