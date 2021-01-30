Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Grows By 96.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Petrus Resources from $0.35 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

PTRUF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

