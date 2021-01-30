Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 110.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

