Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Grows By 175.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PRRFY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.
About Premier Foods
