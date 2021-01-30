Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Increases By 100.0%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTKFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

