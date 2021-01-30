Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Decreases By 50.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.