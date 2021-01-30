Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Decreases By 50.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RZREF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Razor Energy Company Profile
