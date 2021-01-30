Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Rises By 100.0%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.91.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 212.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

