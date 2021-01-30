Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Rises By 100.0%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.91.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 212.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,332.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

