Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 182.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:OPP opened at $14.45 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.