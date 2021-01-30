Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 182.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:OPP opened at $14.45 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
