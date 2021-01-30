Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rises By 93.3%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SACH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 603,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,901. The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

SACH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

