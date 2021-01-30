Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Increases By 176.9%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Select Sands stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 97.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

