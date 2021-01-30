Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Increases By 137.2%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the December 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 644,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,738. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

