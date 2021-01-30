Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rises By 179.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

