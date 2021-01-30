Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Increases By 147.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the December 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. 1,617,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.