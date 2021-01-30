Short Interest in SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Declines By 50.0%

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SofTech stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. SofTech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

