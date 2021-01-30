Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops By 62.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 2,902,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

