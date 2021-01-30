Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expands By 100.0%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 645,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 322,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,079. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

