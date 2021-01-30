Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 51.4%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.22. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

