Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Grows By 125.1%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the December 31st total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

