Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declines By 49.0%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

