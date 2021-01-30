Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Declines By 48.9%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Ireland Fund stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 780.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 3.28% of The New Ireland Fund worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

