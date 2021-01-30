Short Interest in The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Increases By 94.2%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RSTGF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

