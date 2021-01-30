Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Expands By 94.9%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $45.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

