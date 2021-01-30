Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 47.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.70 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

