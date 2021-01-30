Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Drops By 54.9%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,852. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.