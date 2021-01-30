Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Grows By 112.6%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 825,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,456. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

