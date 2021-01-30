Short Interest in Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Rises By 100.0%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WAKE stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is a boost from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

