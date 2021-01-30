Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Drops By 60.9%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $222,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $358,000.

EHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,302. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

