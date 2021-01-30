Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 150.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

