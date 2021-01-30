Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Drops By 57.8%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 99,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,873. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Xtant Medical worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.