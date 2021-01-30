Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Increases By 175.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.