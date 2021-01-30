SHPING Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $129,418.49 and $27,320.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

