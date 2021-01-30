SiaCashCoin (SCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,752.94 and $699.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 70.2% lower against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SCC is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,328,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

