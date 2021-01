Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.38 Million (SC)

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $290.69 million and approximately $110.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,235.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.85 or 0.03995385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.01210728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00530766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00405948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00245580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 45,370,792,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech . Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The foundation of Sia is a proof of work blockchain. Storage contracts are a new type of transaction that get enforced by the blockchain. Sia's hashing algorithm is blake2b. p2pool and multisig wallets are both supported on Sia. When a file is uploaded to Sia, a storage contract is created containing the Merkle root of the file, a reward for the host, and a penalty for the host (both in siacoins). After an agreed-upon duration, the host is required to prove that the file is still available by providing a random Merkle proof. If the proof is valid, the host is rewarded; otherwise, the host is penalized. Random numbers are generated deterministically using the most recent block as a seed. Sia has support for two way payment channels, and two way contract diffs. Among other things, this provides massive scalability, and eliminates the need for untrustworthy 0-confirmation transactions. Once you join a payment channel network, all transactions within that network will be instant and final, with no risk of a double spend. Reliability is achieved by using erasure coding in a massively distributed environment. Erasure coding allows a file to be split into many pieces, such that the original file can be recovered using only a few of them. For example, you can take a 50 MB file, break it into 200 pieces that are 1 MB each, and then you can recover the original file from *any* 50 of the pieces. This method has the same overhead as creating 4 complete copies of the file, yet is much more reliable because it's much less likely that 151 out of 200 hosts will go offline than it is that 4 out of 4 hosts will go offline. As the network grows, we will apply statistical analysis to determine the redundancy required to provide 99.9999% reliability on files. It is likely that 3x overhead is absurd overkill, and statistical analysis will give an accurate picture of how much overhead is required. Using 200 hosts to store a file means that downloads can be massively parallel. Even if the average Sia host does not have quick upload speeds, the massive parallelism enabled by Sia means that downloads will be blazing fast anyway. In addition, you can choose to connect only to the datacenters that are the closest and the fastest. This optimization (known as a CDN) is a hugely expensive project for a traditional cloud storage service, but for Sia it is a natural consequence of the decentralized network. As security is a top priority of Sia, all encryption is performed locally; the people storing your files will have no ability to see what you have uploaded. Not only is every file encrypted separately, every *piece* of every file is encrypted separately, and hosts are not told which pieces are part of the same file. “

Buying and Selling Siacoin

Siacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

